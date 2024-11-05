Remembering Buti Johannes Mkhonza: a visionary leader in the taxi industry

Buti Johannes Mkhonza has been described as a pioneer, visionary, humble, caring, and loving by those who knew him and those he helped throughout his life. Respected and feared by some in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, many expressed gratitude for his assistance to community members in Ivory Park, helping with registration fees, tuition, burials, and more.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) announced the passing of its esteemed former chairperson in Gauteng, Mkhonza. In a statement, the association expressed its deep sadness, stating that the taxi industry has lost a remarkable leader and hero. SANTACO highlighted Mkhonza’s visionary leadership, mentorship, and selflessness, which have left an indelible mark on the industry.

A former colleague revealed that Mkhonza was admitted to a private hospital in Gauteng but, unfortunately, did not survive. SANTACO further noted that Mkhonza was a transformative innovator who championed economic empowerment within the taxi industry, developing diverse value chain opportunities, including groundbreaking stokvel initiatives that built wealth and financial stability for many stakeholders. SANTACO President Motihabane Abnar Tsebe expressed devastation at the loss of their beloved leader, stating: “Mr Mkhonza’s legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for greatness.”

In celebration of Mkhonza’s life, a memorial service will be held on Thursday at Gallagher Estate, Midrand, north of Johannesburg. Tsebe invited all industry stakeholders, colleagues, and friends to pay tribute to Mkhonza’s remarkable life, extending heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. Youth activist Vuyolethu Sibiya shared how he benefitted from Mkhonza’s generosity. “I will remember him for contributing significantly to my education. Mkhonza was a good and approachable man who assisted many people who are now successful professionals in Ivory Park,” Sibiya recalled.

He fondly remembered Mkhonza’s 55th birthday celebration, where hepledged R50 000 to encourage patrons to enjoy the event. According to quickread.co.za, Mkhonza, founder of BJM Coaches, was the richest taxi owner in South Africa. His journey began as a taxi driver in 1998, and through hard work and dedication, he grew his fleet to over 150 taxis, 80 buses, and 30 minibuses, along with several filling stations.