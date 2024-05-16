Remove Sello More or we won’t vote - Mangaung residents

The ANC’s control in the Mangaung metro in Bloemfontein hangs in the balance as community members demand the ousting of controversial municipal manager Sello More. Community members have vowed not to vote unless More is removed.

Under More’s leadership, the once beautiful “City of Roses” has deteriorated significantly. A provincial government official, who spoke to The Star yesterday, said: “This guy is going to cost us (the ANC) votes in the upcoming elections. He doesn’t have the slightest idea of what he’s doing in the municipality. We are struggling to fix mere potholes, water leakages. Go to Batho location – sewage is running all over. Councillors report these things, but nothing has been done,” added the official. Lucky Malebo, a resident of Ward 29 in Mangaung, expressed his frustration with the municipality and ANC leaders. “This municipal manager (More), not so long ago he was in the news for hiring his friends … It appears that this guy is highly protected by his ANC friends. There is nothing that he was doing for us as residents.”

The city’s spokesperson, Qondile Khedama, dismissed the allegations, saying the municipality had made “significant strides” in improving service delivery. However, since More’s reappointment, the municipality has been plagued by scandals, the latest being a ghost worker scheme that approved exorbitant salaries for 94 political staffers. Not long after that, a jobs-for-pals scandal rocked the municipality. Documents seen by The Star reveal that senior HR officer Adri Grobler opposed positions requested by the council speaker, stating they could not be implemented as they no longer existed in the staff establishment.

However, a number of positions were subsequently filled in the Office of the Executive Mayor, including a chief of staff, a senior admin officer, a PA to the executive mayor, and six VIP bodyguards. This was against an instruction by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs that municipalities were not to pay for more than two bodyguards for mayors and council speakers. In January 2021, More was removed from his position as a city manager through a vote of no confidence. More was then fired for occupying the position illegally.