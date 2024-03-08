Renal care awareness: hypertension, diabetes are leading causes of kidney failure

As World Kidney Day, March 14 this year or every second Thursday of March each year, approaches, National Renal Care has raised concerns about the heightened increase of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in South Africa. The NRC, a health and kidney care provider, is calling for increased awareness to encourage kidney health.

Kidney failure is commonly referred as one of the deadly silent killers: late detection of the disease is common, thus, a multitude of people suffer from deteriorating functional kidneys. NRC CEO Dr Chevon Clark urged South Africans to strive for early detection of the disease. “The importance of early detection and proactive intervention cannot be emphasised enough, as every day without timely action worsens the situation for those affected by kidney disease.

“Chronic kidney disease marks a perilous stage, where kidney function deteriorates to a point where life hangs in the balance, relying on interventions like dialysis or kidney transplants. Tragically, it often lurks undetected until it reaches advanced stages, compounded by a lack of awareness,” she said. The National Kidney Foundation of South Africa (NKFSA) reported that non-communicable diseases were a major cause of kidney failure. People with hypertension made up 60 to 65% of those infected with kidney failure, while another 25% lived with Type 2 diabetes. “Individuals with hypertension, diabetes or a family history of kidney disease face heightened risks and must remain vigilant,” Clark said.

Kidney failure is incurable. Kidneys play an important role in the body by keeping it toxin-free and balanced. As filters, healthy kidneys eliminate dangerous toxins, remove excess fluid from the body and maintain acid-base balance. Without the process, the human body would be overwhelmed by waste products, leading to severe health complications. The NKFSA said that early detection, prevention and proper health care of hypertension and diabetes prevented 70 to 80% of cardiovascular diseases and kidney failure.

“Get to know your risk factors to manage them better, and ensure that you have regular check-ups with your health-care provider to maintain healthy blood pressure levels and minimise kidney damage.” Early detection delays the progress of deteriorating kidneys and dialysis, thus, high-risk individuals must prioritise regular kidney assessments for recommendation of dietary and lifestyle changes in order to inhibit disease progression. Other risk factors of the disease, Dr Clark said, were smoking, alcohol and drug abuse, trauma, infections and certain cancers. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and regular check-ups were paramount for prevention and early intervention.

Dr Clark advised individuals to follow a healthy kidney lifestyle by exercising regularly as it promoted blood circulation; drinking six to eight glasses of water a day in order to stay hydrated, support kidney function and flush toxins; limiting consumption of alcohol, tobacco and other substances that encouraged kidney damage; and maintaining a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and lean proteins. The Organ Donor Foundation says 4 700 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplants. One-hundred and twenty-nine people received a kidney transplant in 2021. It said chronic kidney disease affects more than one in 10 South Africans, 12.9% of the country’s population, surpassing the rates in east and west African countries.