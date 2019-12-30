Reports of maths pass requirement was 'fake news'









File picture: Pexels The Department of Basic Education has moved swiftly to quash reports claiming it has lowered the Maths pass rate in Grades 7 to 9 to 20%. In the past week there have been reports in several media outlets. The department said this was “fake news” and based on a change in 2016. Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Sunday: “The department clarified the misunderstanding back then after some media platforms incorrectly reported on the issue. It seems the matter has since resurfaced and is being shared on social media as though it was new information.” He said that instead of a change in the pass requirements in 2016, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made a special concession as part of a transitional arrangement after the implementation of the new Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) in the senior phase schools. Mhlanga said: “The concession applied only to Grades 7 to 9 learners who had passed all the requisite subjects, except for mathematics, to be promoted to the next grade. When promoted, these learners would be allowed to opt for mathematical literacy, rather than continuing with pure mathematics.”

He said any changes in education policy would be done in consultation with the Council of Education Ministers, and communicated through the government gazette or a circular.

“Some people have seemingly fallen victim to this fake news, accusing the department of having reduced the 'pass mark for mathematics to 20%'. This could not be further from the truth. It is mischievous of some people to take old information and make it look like it is a new policy directive,” he said.

Mhlanga further urged the public to do their own research and read government policy instead of taking news at face value.

“The department urges members of the public to be cautious about information received from third parties regarding departmental matters, and rather encourage the members of the public to seek official comment from the department. South Africans are urged to refrain from sharing incorrect and misleading content that causes confusion and panic, especially among parents and learners alike,” Mhlanga said.



