Reports on Rahima Moosa ‘hospital of horrors’ found to be true

Johannesburg - The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital (RMMCH) report confirmed the veracity of news reports claiming that mothers were made to sleep on the floor. This was disclosed by the Health Ombud, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, who, following a year-long inquiry into the facility’s concerns, handed up his report on service delivery issues at the hospital.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla and Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko have accepted the official findings, with the hope of solving some of the challenges at the facility. “Unsafe, unclean, and unhygienic” were mentioned a number of times during the probe. “We interviewed 34 people at the hospital, and three words came up: dirty, unhygienic and unsafe. These are common words we picked up during the investigation,” Makgoba said.

Documentary, video and in-person evidence as well as Human Resources’ records were collected during the course of the investigation. Makgoba said conditions at the hospital had deteriorated because of overcrowding, neglect, and decaying infrastructure. He said the current MEC had inherited a mess due to the years of neglect of the facility, which continued to operate without a blood laboratory, an ICU or effective security personnel, leaving patients and staff feeling unsafe. Some of the findings from the investigation suggested that the hospital’s problems included sewage spillages, heating issues, peeling paint and other infrastructural challenges, on top of inadequate administrative and managerial issues.

“We found that it was true that pregnant mothers were sleeping on the floor. Almost all the people we interviewed confirmed that this was the case and that the CEO did not spend enough time at the hospital. She had provided that information to the previous MEC,” Makgoba added. Additional findings revealed that there were several lapses in the appointment of CEOs in Gauteng. “The criteria for CEOs has to be unquestionable, but here in Gauteng they have lowered the criteria for appointing CEOs. In fact, the province has a problem with CEOs that other provinces do not have,” he said.

He said the hospital was a high-risk, specialised facility but did not have an ICU or a blood laboratory, and its only CT scanner was faulty. “You can’t run such a hospital without a dedicated blood laboratory in this day and age. The hospital only has one CT scanner that is not functioning, and they also have security challenges. Cars have been stolen, and staff have been mugged at the hospital … There is also a shortage of security and nursing staff,” he said. The report also revealed that more than 40% of the patients were not South African citizens, which had put a strain on the hospital as it had to service the growing number of patients coming through the borders, sometimes without the right documents.

To prevent lapses, several recommendations were made, including the implementation of strict recruiting standards for CEOs and the prioritisation of infrastructure development above maintaining a decaying facility. “We have recommended that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital be prioritised for infrastructure. We should ensure that the hospital is gazetted as a tertiary hospital and try to establish an ICU. Otherwise, we will have a hospital in the heart of South Africa without an ICU and no laboratory,” Makgoba added. Phaahla said the investigation would allow the Health Department to improve the health and safety of patients and the provision of services to the growing number of mothers who relied on the facility.