Reproductive justice is everyone’s responsibility, says Minister Zulu

Johannesburg - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, while giving closing remarks at the Sexual Reproductive Justice Conference, said reproductive justice was everyone’s responsibility. Zulu officially unveiled the second report of the High-Level Commission (HLC) on the Nairobi Summit on International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) follow-up titled “Sexual and reproductive justice as the vehicle to deliver the Nairobi Summit commitments”.

The minister said the month’s celebrations presented a space to deepen and celebrate the rights to equality, human dignity, freedom of movement and residence, language and culture, as well as the right to life. Zulu warned that there could never be a celebration of all these rights without reflecting on what made sexual and reproductive justice. “The concept of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) touch base on various issues including pregnancy, childbirth, sexual orientation, bodily autonomy, agency and choice, which continue to pose various risks, especially, for vulnerable and marginalised persons in South Africa,” said Zulu.

The report called on states to prioritise those facing the worst disparities in sexual and reproductive justice. Zulu said the report emphasised on linking the sexual and reproductive justice framework to other justice agendas and issues such as education, environmental justice and economic justice. “Sexual and reproductive justice is a prerequisite for achieving justice more broadly, and to end alarming disparities in sexual and reproductive justice. Applying a reproductive justice framework will ensure human rights and social justice are at the centre of all development efforts. It also creates opportunities for stakeholders to build solidarity and form a critical mass to effect change as sexual and reproductive justice is everyone’s responsibility,” said Zulu.