Research shows children of the poor have slim chances of reaching university









Pupils such as these in Mwezeni village in the Eastern Cape continue to learn under sub-standard conditions as they wait for the government to deliver on promises to build new schools for them. File Picture: Reuters Official data illustrating just how deep inequality in the country cuts has shown that children of the poor have slim chances of progressing to university. Just 8.1% of people who attended the so-called quintile one and two schools, being schools in socio-economically disadvantaged communities, completed tertiary education. On the contrary, 64.7% of those from quintile four and five schools, being institutions in affluent communities, went on to obtain tertiary education. This was revealed in a report released by Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke on Tuesday. The report looked into dynamics among the Generation X adults born between 1960 and 1979, the millennials born between 1980 and 1999 and the “born-free” generation.

The emphasis in comparison was between the Generation X and millennials, because most “born-frees” were still children.

While millennials were making substantial strides in attaining education, the majority of those progressing to tertiary education were from affluent schools.

Said the study: “Household income gaps were the reason for inequalities in education participation as 21.4% of millennials from the bottom of the household income distribution were attending school and 31.6% were attending a tertiary institutions.

“By contrast, among millennials who were in the richer household income quintiles, the majority (60% in quintile 4 and 73.1% in quintile 5) were attending a tertiary educational institution.”

The Statistics SA report blamed the failure of the public school system for this state of affairs.

“However, more than 20 years after the end of apartheid, the education system has still not been able to enhance effectively the teaching quality and the required effectiveness in learning,” said the study.

Stats SA took issue with the government’s poor implementation of its early childhood development (ECD) policy.

“In 2018, among children aged 0-4 years, only 38.4% were attending ECD facilities, which could be regarded as a contributing factor to the weak foundation in future learning, seeing that the majority of young children (56%) were kept at home,” said the study.

Maluleke said while interventions such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) opened doors for the poor, they came too late in one’s life.

“Educational attainment as well as attendance of higher institutions of learning is not an event. It is a generational issue,” said Maluleke.

“Certainly, the financial schemes that are being made by the government, particularly NSFAS, are making a lot of contributions in getting people in lower quintiles to attend tertiary institutions.”