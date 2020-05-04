Residents evacuated from homes following chemical spillage in N12 crash

On the other hand, mayor for Emalahleni Local Municipality Lina Malatji arranged transport and evacuatedaccident scene.

those that were trapped in their homes and breathing the heavily contaminated air. They were taken to another area far from the

So strong was the smell of ammonia that residents who own cars took it upon themselves to leave the area.

Johannesburg - Some residents of Tasbett Park in Mpumalanga had to be evacuated in the early hours of Monday morning after a four-vehicle-collision led to a chemical spillage on the N12.

The crash which happened just after midnight involved three trucks and a sedan in which a woman was travelling with her two children.

Spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Moeti Mmusi said preliminary investigations suggest that the side swipe crash occurred when one of the trucks was attempting to overtake another truck.

One of the trucks was transporting energy drinks while the other had ammonia.

"The ammonia was further leaked into the drain and this subsequently affected households and many residents woke up to the unbearable smell.

"The scene had to be taken over by the Disaster Management and it took some time before the traffic law enforcement officers could reach the scene due the strong smell from the spilt chemical," he said.

Mmusi said spill experts had to be called from Johannesburg to neutralise the smell.

He said no injuries were reported but the occupants of of the sedan had to be taken to hospital and treated for the effects of the ammonia inhalation.

"Thirty-two people from Tasbett Park also went to hospital for ammonia inhalation. They were all discharged expect for one who had a lung problem and police wanted to further observe him.

"The resident later went back to their homes but they have been advised not to open windows for the rest of the day."

The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Ms Gabisile Shabalala visited the scene and urged truck drivers to always ensure that they use the road safely.

"Truck drivers and all those involved in trucking business must play their part towards road safety by among others ensuring drivers rest sufficiently along the way," she said.

She encouraged them to obey the rules and also plan their journeys well in advance as part of dealing with fatigue.

The Star