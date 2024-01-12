Residents grapple with service delivery while ANC celebrates birthday in Mbombela

Residents at the eNtokozweni informal settlement near Mbombela in Mpumalanga have voiced their outcry about service delivery, citing water supply as their worst nightmare. The discouraged residents saw no joy in the ANC having to celebrate its 112th anniversary in their province while they continued to live in squalor 30 years after democracy.

Besides the glaring poverty, the area also suffers from a lack of water and electricity and residents have to walk long distances to access water. Independent Media spoke to one of the residents, Nompumelelo Nkosi, 28, who detailed some of their struggles. “I survive by getting part-time jobs. I have not had a proper job. We have a problem with water. We don't get water. Even our roads are not up to standard. It's difficult to walk around, and it's also difficult for cars to move around. When you have burials, it's difficult to walk around. We are urging that the president assist us with water, roads, and employment. We are poor, and it's hard to survive without jobs.”

Nkosi went on to say that their pension barely keeps her family afloat because the number of beneficiaries outweighs the quantity of money received. Unemployment was also raised as one of the issues prevalent in the area, as young people struggled to work and sustain themselves. Meanwhile, the corner of Nel Street and Samora Machel Drive outside ANC Mbombela headquarters, Che Masilela House, is thriving with activity.

Scores of gazebos brandishing ANC regalia, from T-shirts to shoes, cost between R300 and R600. Mother of two 28 year old Bonanzi Nyangikazi sells Mangoes along Samora Machel Road towards City centre, Mbombela. Nyangikazi has been unemployed for the past seven years. The African National Congress will hold its 112th birthday celebrations on the weekend. Picture Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers However, by Friday afternoon, the vendors were not happy with how business was going but kept their hopes high. Sandile Makhanya, an unemployment vendor from Kanyamazane, 25 kilometres from Mbombela, who had come to try his luck by selling ANC merchandise, wakes up at 3:30am to find a space where he can ply his business.

“There has not been much business as people are only starting to arrive. Yesterday, there was no business at all. I could have just sold one T-shirt, but today I have already sold three. “It gives me hope as more and more people arrive in the city,” Makhanya said. Another resident, Zodwa Khoza, who works as a security guard, said Ramaphosa's visit to Mbombela was nothing special.

Refuse hasn't been collected in some parts of Mbombela. The African National Congress will hold its 112th birthday celebrations on the weekend. Picture Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. “It is not as if his visit will change anything. Ramaphosa has failed. The ANC has failed why must we celebrate with them on Saturday? Khoza said. “Why must I vote? Why should I vote for the ANC? I don't even care why they are here. We have not befitted anything progressive from the ANC. Our children and our siblings who went to school are sitting at home unemployed yet we are expected to vote. This time around I am not even going to vote. In fact, I wish I had never voted because they will take my vote from the previous election and use it to win the elections," said Khoza. This comes as the ANC prepares to commemorate its 112th birthday at the Mbombela Stadium tomorrow.