Johannesburg - Zandspruit clinic was forced to close after scores of residents went there wanting to see the patients who allegedly got stuck during sexual intercourse on Monday.
The City of Joburg’s MMC for Health and Social Development, Dr Mpho Phalatse tweeted a picture of people outside what could be seen as the yard of the clinic with others on the roof of the building next door and wrote: “Zandspruit Clinic was forced to close yesterday following its invasion by residents looking for 2 patients allegedly stuck together during coitus. There were no such patients at the clinic! Can the sick be attended to in peace today please”.