Some of the Zandspruit residents who allegedly went to the clinic after news that a couple that had been having sex then got stuck together was rushed there. It turned out that the news was not true. Johannesburg - Zandspruit clinic was forced to close after scores of residents went there wanting to see the patients who allegedly got stuck during sexual intercourse on Monday. The City of Joburg’s MMC for Health and Social Development, Dr Mpho Phalatse tweeted a picture of people outside what could be seen as the yard of the clinic with others on the roof of the building next door and wrote: “Zandspruit Clinic was forced to close yesterday following its invasion by residents looking for 2 patients allegedly stuck together during coitus. There were no such patients at the clinic! Can the sick be attended to in peace today please”.

Zandspruit Clinic was forced to close yesterday following its invasion by residents looking for 2 patients allegedly stuck together during coitus. There were no such patients at the clinic! Can the sick be attended to in peace today please🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽@CityofJoburgZA @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/oolTaOoh1O — Mpho (@mphophalatse1) October 15, 2019

In the other picture that she tweeted, security guards can be seen at the gate trying to ensure that no one gets in.

The Star tried in vain to get more details on the matter in a bid to establish how the news spread to the community and how the facility dealt with the subsequent influx of curious onlookers. The MMC's spokesperson said he was in a meeting and an email would be sent, but had not responded at the time the the story was published.

Some of the tweeps who saw the MMC's tweet were baffled about the residents' reason for going to the clinic. @MrTsoks wrote: “But even if there were such people at that clinic. Once they see them, then what?”

@mleesekobane was as perplexed, wanting to know what those people would have done had they found the pair.

“People have lots of time in their hands. So if ever there were such patients in the clinic then would they have done?”

@MmagweOfentse couldn't understand either and asked: "Did they wanna examine them?"

@Comrade Charles blamed the whole incident on fake news and that was reiterated by @valdesmongezi1 who tweeted “Lies spread fast, health education don't … our people”.

