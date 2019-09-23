Orange Farm residents at Luthuli House. Picture: Lerato Selepe

Johannesburg – Orange Farm residents who claim they have not had electricity for the past seven months descended at Luthui House on Monday morning to have their grievances heard. “We are willing to buy electricity," they chanted as they stood in front of the ANC headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD where they also handed their memorandum of grievances

According to one of the residents Mamokete Phosisi, they have not have electricity for six to seven months.

Phosisi said they were struggling as they have to depend on paraffin and gas in order to prepare meals.

“The issue of electricity has affected me so bad. You can imagine having to make plans to get money for paraffin and gas in order to make sure that the children get to school having bathed and eaten,” she said.

“It is hard as I am a single parent and would like the ANC to listen to our grievances and give us electricity,” she added.

According to the community leader councillor Msingathi Mazibukwana, residents are more than happy to pay for electricity, but would like the government to review the rates due to their economic state.

“Orange Farm is one of the poorest communities and as far as we are willing to pay for electricity, we need a standardised fee that our community members can afford,” Mazibukwana said.

He added that they have engaged with Eskom directly and due to no action being taken, they decided to go to Luthuli House and will proceed to Gauteng Legislature to hand the same memorandum.

The memorandum highlighted a need for electricity in the community, urging the government to speedily address the issue in the area.

The Star