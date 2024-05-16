Residents of luxury estate in dispute over campaign bus on property

Residents of Aquavista Estate in Bronkhorst Baai are embroiled in a dispute with fellow resident Louis Liebenberg, after his campaign bus, bearing his image and slogans, entered the estate on Wednesday night at 6pm without the necessary security clearances, according to some residents. Liebenberg, an independent candidate in the 2024 elections, explained that the bus, carrying members of his campaign team, was returning after a long day on the road conducting important campaign work. He had simply requested that while dropping him off, the team convene at his house in the estate for a brief planning session and refreshments before their drive back to Johannesburg.

“We asked our dedicated staff to kindly stop at the house for a short while to plan the coming days and also to enjoy a light snack prior to their long journey home,” he said. “It’s not at all unusual for me to host gatherings at my home and there has never been a complaint before.” However, when Liebenberg’s wife Dezzi spoke to the security guards, she was abruptly told by a Mr Landman, head of security, that there were no “party buses” allowed after 6pm, as per estate rules. Even after clarifying that this was Liebenberg’s campaign bus and the individuals were gathering for a quiet planning meeting, she was informed that no political campaigning could occur on the premises due to varying political views among residents, and therefore access would be denied. The solution presented was for the approximately 40 campaign team members to walk over a kilometre to reach Liebenberg's home, despite some being unable to make such a trek. Seeing this as unjust, Liebenberg instructed the bus to proceed into the estate.

“The individuals entered and remained briefly under my instructions, then departed. It was not a loud, raucous party, nor was any campaigning conducted,” he said. Liebenberg said he considered the matter resolved until noticing a conversation on the estate’s WhatsApp group regarding the bus incident, and demands that each person on it be identified and accounted for upon leaving. He took exception to the insinuation that he had created a security threat by having his own staff and campaign leaders visit his home. The issue resurfaced the following morning when another resident, Fanie Naude, told Liebenberg to ask his landlord for a copy of the supposed rules he had been requesting on the group chat. Before being removed from the group by a Mr Naude, Liebenberg asked no fewer than five times for the specific rule prohibiting access to his bus and personnel.

“I have resided in this estate for years and never once jeopardised the residents’ security or had to fight for access to my own property for guests,” said Liebenberg. “It is unacceptable that in this day and age, people’s democratic right to freely associate and assemble can be universally blocked. Regrettably, it seems the mere sight of my face on a bus signals trouble for some, to the extent they cannot see a situation for what it truly is.” “Out of principle and to defend the dignity” of his campaign team, Liebenberg vowed to to “see this matter through to a just conclusion” – one that includes an apology from those who “improperly blocked” his staff and guests from “civilly entering the estate free of harassment”. In his closing comments, Liebenberg said: “This is indicative of the current state of South Africa. We live behind high walls out of fear but then treat everyone as a criminal. This is precisely why I am on the campaign trail – we must become a nation that is safe and secure, so we can stop treating every stranger as a threat to our existence.”