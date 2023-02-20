Residents on Vaal, Orange rivers urged to move to higher ground

Johannesburg - Communities living near the banks of the Vaal and Orange Rivers have been warned to move to higher ground to avoid the risk of drowning or being swept away by the water. The Department of Water and Sanitation said yesterday that 12 flood gates had been opened to release pressure from dams. The dams have been flooded by the continuous rains that have damaged homes and led to a number of deaths in different provinces.

The department said in a statement: “All residents of settlements and in towns along the banks of the lower Vaal and lower Orange rivers should consider evacuating or moving to higher places that are at least above the one in 20-year flood line (a level at which people would likely be safer from being reached by water emanating from the releases).” Those living along the banks of these rivers have been advised to refer to municipal development plans, local authorities, and disaster management agencies for the locations of these flood lines. “The water release increases are necessitated by the continuous and intense rainfall that is causing rivers to overflow and dams to spill,” the department said.

The department urged farmers to move livestock, movable properties, and equipment out and away from riverbanks and to warn the general community to avoid any activity that may endanger their lives. “The Vaal and Orange river systems are experiencing rapid rising water levels due to the heavy rains, and the department continues to assess and implement measures to mitigate the effects of these floods on its infrastructure and guarantee full capacity in its storage reservoirs after the rainfall season,” the department said. To acquire reliable information about the prevailing flooding status, the department has in place flood monitoring and forecasting systems that provide real-time data on rainfall, river, and dam levels.

“The data is analysed continuously to enable the department to determine the appropriate releases from each dam,” the department said. The department warned that those with properties near the banks of the rivers should take proactive steps to ensure that their structures were not exposed to the danger of being swept away. “Since rainfall and floods are natural phenomena and therefore control of the events may be limited, the department advises against putting essential services and human settlements within parts of the floodplains where there is a likelihood of frequent flooding, that is, within a one in 100-year flood line.”