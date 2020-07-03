Residents warned to be vigilant as Dobsonville Ext 3 experiences crime surge

There has been an increase in crime in the Dobsonville Ext 3 area, close to Zola North, specifically, follow-homes from the Pick n Pay centre and attacks on residents walking through the park nearby. Kwanele Moyo, the Fidelity ADT community development manager, said the area was vulnerable due to its location. It is generally quiet and poorly lit, and even more so since lockdown began at the end of March. Moyo said during the past month, there were multiple incidents of criminals following people home and at least one attempted kidnapping reported. The trend appears to be opportunistic, especially with the power shortages in the area. “Criminals are on the lookout for easy opportunities to take advantage of the vulnerable,” she said. “We want to remind all residents to stay vigilant and not let their guard down. Unless you are paying attention to security, you could become an easy target.”

Tips for staying safe:

Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. Trust your instincts. If something or someone makes you uneasy, leave the area. Always inform someone of your whereabouts.

Where possible, try not to walk through quiet areas alone.

When driving, check your rear-view mirror regularly to ensure you are not being followed. When stationary at a stop street or traffic light, be vigilant about what’s going on around you. Criminals will probably drive past you a few times, then change lanes and fall back again when you least expect it.

If you are walking, even if it takes longer, always use a route that is well-lit and populated.

Ensure all your gates at home are secured and the outside perimeter doors are kept locked at all times.

Do not carry large amounts of cash.

Be observant when packing your car after doing shopping.

Report any suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area.