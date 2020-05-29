Residents warned to reduce water usage as Vaal Dam levels keep dropping
The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on Thursday that for the first time in 12 months, the dam had dipped below 50%, signalling a need for users to limit water use.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that the Vaal Dam was presently hovering at 49.8%.
“The dam is significantly lower compared with the level of 71.5% it recorded in the same week last year. Last week, the dam was sitting at 50.6%.”
Other dams that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System with the Vaal Dam had also taken a knock this week, such as Grootdraai Dam, which fell from 89% last week to 87.8% . The entire Integrated Vaal River System also saw a slight decline going down from 67.6% last week to 67.3% this week.
“The system, which remains resilient up until now, was floating at 74.1% in the same week last year,” Ratau said.
He said Lesotho’s Katse and Mohale dams, which supply Gauteng with 70% of its water, continued to drop weekly. The Mohale Dam deteriorated this week, moving from 14.4% last week to 13.6%.
“In the preceding year in the same week, the dam was at 33.3%,” Ratau said.
He said the Katse Dam had shown no improvement in levels for months. The dam fell to 37.2% from 37.6% last week.
Hosia Sithole from the department told The Star on Thursday that the dam was dipping because Gauteng was moving into winter and experiencing less rainfall. Chulumanco Mahamba