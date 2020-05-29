Residents warned to reduce water usage as Vaal Dam levels keep dropping

Water users have been urged to reduce their consumption to a bare minimum after the Vaal Dam level dipped below the 50% mark as it continues to drop week-on-week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation announced on Thursday that for the first time in 12 months, the dam had dipped below 50%, signalling a need for users to limit water use.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that the Vaal Dam was presently hovering at 49.8%.

“The dam is significantly lower compared with the level of 71.5% it recorded in the same week last year. Last week, the dam was sitting at 50.6%.”

Other dams that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System with the Vaal Dam had also taken a knock this week, such as Grootdraai Dam, which fell from 89% last week to 87.8% . The entire Integrated Vaal River System also saw a slight decline going down from 67.6% last week to 67.3% this week.