Resilient spirit of women in music inspires ‘Her Story’

Johannesburg - In the music industry, women are often unsung heroes, but their voices echo through the ages and their stories inspire generations. To celebrate the resilient spirit of women in music, Mzansi Magic Music has announced its upcoming four-part docu-series Her Story, which celebrates the personal and musical journeys of four top South African female musicians.

Mzansi Magic Music announced that the series invited viewers into the intimate realities of Nhlanhla Mafu (Mafikizolo), Busiswa, Buhlebendalo (The Soil), and Nomfundo Moh, unveiling their triumphs and trials in the theatre of life. A founding member of the renowned Mafikizolo, Mafu is expected to mesmerise spectators with her soul-stirring vocals and extraordinary capacity to establish a strong bond with her audience. Busiswa is a dynamic artist that Oskido, the CEO of Kalawa Jazmee Records, first became aware of.

The channel said Busiswa’s high-octane live performances were nothing short of a musical extravaganza, and she impressed with her distinctive mash-up of genres. Powerhouse vocalist Buhlebendalo, a member of the renowned a cappella group The Soil, is renowned for her arresting voice and social commentary. Mzansi Magic Music said her experience was proof of the ability of music to change people. Rising artist Nomfundo Moh, who is only 23 years old, has already received praise for her debut album. The channel said her narrative served as a source of encouragement for young artists everywhere as she widened her global reach.

The series is set to air on Sundays starting on August 13, during (this) Women’s Month. “Through Her Story, we hope to amplify the voices of these extraordinary women who have shaped the music industry with their talent, tenacity and passion. This series is a tribute to their journey, a celebration of their impact and an expression of Mzansi Magic Music’s commitment to being Africa’s most-loved storyteller. We invite our viewers to join us in honouring these icons and be inspired by their stories,” said Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at Mnet. Mzansi Magic Music added that Her Story was presented in a dynamic, dramatic and intense theatrical play setting that aims to capture the passion, drama and raw emotions that come with being a well-known icon.