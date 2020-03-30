Resist using excessive force even when provoked, minister tells soldiers





Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said this in the wake of videos shared on social media and showing soldiers allegedly being heavy handed with people.





She said she had noted various allegations of abuse by member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed in support to government to help contain the spread of Covid-19. She also condemned "any type or form of abuse" committed by the deployed soldiers against citizens during the lockdown period.





She has since instructed Chief of the SANDF to monitor the situation on the ground and deal with those members proven to have used excessive force against citizens.





"Such heavy-handedness is in the interest of safeguarding our citizens. It would be in the interest of the SANDF to empower the public about the dangers of the virus therefore citizens are urged to be in their homes all the time.





"This will help curb the spread of the virus in our communities."





Mapisa-Ngqakula said she was calling upon all citizens to adhere to the lockdown regulations as stated in the government gazette for the duration of the lockdown "and to desist from provoking any of the law enforcement officials deployed to assist curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic".

The #SANDF is now in Eldos! Tell your loved ones to #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/K9K7RzFTKq — African (@ali_naka) March 30, 2020 The kind of pictures that will never go viral because they don't push the narrative that white media and sell out blacks want to push regarding the #SANDF and the #lockDownSouthAfricapic.twitter.com/2oaS1AAdgM — SIMON (@tp_sithole) March 30, 2020





