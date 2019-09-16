Hundreds Community Work Programme workers returned to the ANC headquarters demanding answers after they submitted their memorandum of grievances to a month ago. Picture: Lerato Selepe.

Johannesburg – Hundreds Community Work Programme (CPW) workers returned to the ANC headquarters on Monday demanding answers after they submitted their memorandum of grievances to a month ago. Known for marching with a brass band, the workers- clad in their orange overalls- blockaded Pixley Seme Street between Pritchard and President Streets.

Velaphi Ndaba from Ekurhuleni region said the workers have lost patience as they have not received any response after they submitted their memorandum on August, 12.

“We are not here to hand over a memorandum, we are here to seek answers,” Ndaba added.





Region F representative Simphiwe Hlahla said the party must utilise its powers to empower the CWP workers.

“The party failed to give us a simple answer, all we wanted was a simple yes or no,” Hlahla added.

“This is the last time we come here in peace, when we come here again we will vandalise. We will start at the Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) offices because it is the language they understand,” he said.

During the previous demonstration, the workers handed a memorandum demanding that their stipend be increased from R780 to at least R1000 a month.

The memorandum was at the time received and signed by the ANC's Dakota Logoete who promised to revert back to the CWP leadership.

The last time they had marched to Luthuli House, CWP’s Pule Hlafu said they had been submitting memorandums to party as early as 2012 and to date none of their grievances were ever attended to "until we decided to rather come unannounced to where our leaders are deployed and share our grievances in person".

“Our main issue is the stipend paid to our members. Our members are getting around R780 per month and we are saying that should be increased to at least R1000 per month,” Hlafu added.

The Star