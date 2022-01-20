Respublica say purpose-built accommodation is the best for new tertiary students

A great new educational adventure awaits the class of 2021 matriculants as they ready themselves for tertiary life, many of whom will need accommodation and Respublica Student Living say purpose-built accommodation is a student's best option. Respublica say that although there are plenty of places for prospective students to find housing such as flat- or house-shares some distance away from campus, it will always be better to stay in an all purpose-built accommodation that’s on or very close to classes.

Respublica Student Living is a company which owns residences close to campuses in Pretoria, Midrand, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, and Cape Town. Some of the reasons according to Respublica, for considering an all-inclusive purpose-built accommodation that’s on or very close to campus include students being more involved in the campus community, whether they’re involved in sports or other cultural and entertainment activities. "Those that live in formal student accommodation find it easier to make new friends and build networks – the networks that will support them during their education years and beyond, in the workplace.

They have access to greater support resources, whether it’s on-campus health care, vaccination programmes, or the likes of Respublica’s Res Life Education Programme, that helps students integrate into post-matric, away-from-home life,” added Respublica. The company also said that students in residences typically get better grades, because custom-designed facilities offer quiet spaces for study, as well as always-on internet connectivity that’s available long after the campus library doors have closed. Students at a Hatfield Respublica accommodation. Image: Supplied “Formal residences offer all-inclusive pricing that makes sure that students and their parents don’t get any unpleasant surprises at the end of the month. Items that should be included in a monthly, contractual rate could be laundry, cleaning, internet connectivity, parking, and even the use of sport and recreation facilities.

Custom-designed student residences should have strict access control and other security measures, keeping students safe. What’s more, their proximity to classes means that students shouldn’t have to depend on public transport to get to lectures – an added safety win,” said Respublica. Finally the company said that unlike landlords and people running student housing, many formal student residences align their pricing models with NSFAS allowances, which means that more students can afford custom designed student accommodation – and they can enjoy all the benefits that go with it too. Managing Director of Respublica, Bronwyn Boavida said that custom-designed and fully equipped student residences offer the perfect environment for students to engage with their tertiary studies, because all the essentials like internet connectivity, furnishings, catering, cleaning, and laundry, are taken care of.

Boavida said that for many students, their term time accommodation is much better equipped than their home environments. She said this is the case especially when considering online connectivity, which makes sense for students to stay in residences even if pandemic restrictions mean that they can’t attend classes in person. “Students in residence still have their privacy, their academic and social support structures, and uninterrupted access to everything that they need online,” she said.