Restaurant company operating posh eateries in Joburg placed under business rescue

Johannesburg - In an precedent-setting judgment, a Johannesburg-based restaurant company that claimed it had no obligation to pay employees’ salaries due to the Covid-19 lockdown, has been placed under business rescue. Mezepoli, a group that operates posh restaurants in Melrose Arch, Menlyn, Eastgate and Nicolway, was dragged to the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, last week after an urgent application brought on behalf of its workers, and suffered a major loss. The defence of two of Mezepoli’s directors, Francois Froneman and Elpida Haitas, was that as a result of the national lockdown, force majeure excused the company from its obligations to employees and other creditors. The application brought on behalf of the 158 workers pushed for business rescue because it would guarantee payment of their salaries for at least 14 months. Froneman and Elpida last paid salaries to the 158 workers on March 28. Judge Sharise Weiner found against the Mezepoli companies.

“Force majeure cannot be relied upon by the respondent companies as a defence to their obligations owed to their employees,” she said.

Weiner said it was also “extremely concerning” that Mezepoli had paid over R7.4 million as dividend to a trust that controlled it.

Meanwhile, Itumeleng Rametsi, the owner of Legacy restaurant in Arcadia, Pretoria said last week that lockdown had severely affected them and that their situation was worsened by the fact not much support had come their way.

“We have only seen numbers on television about grants for this and that. The goal posts are shifting constantly and it’s hard for black businesses to cope.

“Applying for UIF comes with its own challenges and the way this is going I foresee many businesses in the tourism sector closing by the end of September.”

He said it was challenging to work in the cuisine industry as a black person.

“We serve African food in a business residential area; there are not many black people in this side of town. No one is working at the moment. The embassies and businesses around us are closed.”

He said the restaurant had been surviving through meagre catering jobs lately, and he had let some of his 22 employees go since the lockdown began.

“The sad reality is that we have bodies and organisations that should push tourism We are in the capital city but there is really no support. We have not seen that impact and support we should be getting in this time from such bodies.