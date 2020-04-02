Retirement home burglary forces Joburg to get private security for the elderly

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg is in the process of deploying a private security company to guard the eldelry and keep them safe during the Covid-19 pandemic after burglars broke into a retirement home in Eldorado Park.

Burglars went to Nancefield Retirement Village in Eldorado Park in the early hours of Tuesday and allegedly welded and damaged the burglar gate to gain entry inside. However, they were arrested after neighbours saw them and called the police.

MMC for Housing in the City, Mlungisi Mabaso, said even though none of the elderly people were injured during the incident, the incident had shaken them enough to look for security to protect those who are in retirement and old age homes.

"We would like to inform the residents of the City of Joburg that a private security company is in the process of being deployed to retirement/old age homes to ensure that they are safe during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

"I would like to place on record that vulnerable residents remain one of our priorities, hence we are taking a decision to hire a private security company to ensure the safety of the City's elderly people.