Executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Herman Mashaba

The Marlboro Licensing Centre has been revamped and reopened with modern technology to avoid long queues and cash payments. The station had been closed for several months, much to the frustration of motorists.

The closure was part of the modernisation programme for the licensing directorate, which acts as an agent for the provincial Department of Roads and Transport.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said at the opening: “This programme’s objectives are to provide access to quality services, convenience, reduce queues and simplified licensing processes. The aim was to revamp, improve and upgrade the centre by making it more responsive to deliver quality and sustainable services for corporate clients, residents, people with disabilities and the aged,” he said.

In addition, as part of the official reopening, 25 pupils from KwaBhekilanga Secondary School in Alexandra were fully sponsored to do their learners’ tests.

A significant addition of the implementation of modern technology is that corruption at licensing centres will also be tackled, with cashless payment systems now operating and constant CCTV monitoring of activities at the licensing centre.

A three-year turnaround strategy for the licensing directorate was developed and has been implemented since 2017 to overcome challenges and improve operational performance. Key to the strategy is the decentralisation and automation of services at all the centres across the City of Joburg that will ultimately lead to better revenue collection, more efficient administration, paperless systems, more security of information and convenience, added the mayor.

"It's crucial that Joburg residents are exposed to a professional public service and public servants that serve with pride, especially at licensing centres," the mayor said.

“Plans are afoot for more renovations of city-operated licensing centres in the next financial year. Ultimately, we want to provide a licensing environment that is free from corruption and that delivers world-class services to our clients.”