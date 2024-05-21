Revenge porn spotlighted as Grootman and Gcinile's sex video leak creates buzz

The story of Gcinile Twala and Themba '“Grootman” Selahle has gained traction, sparking debate about revenge porn after their sex tape was leaked across different platforms. Given that the tape “deliberately” only shows Twala’s face, many have come to assume that the once-glorified '“hot pair“, who seemed to have it all, has sunk into unrestrained animosity.

This happened a few days after Grootman reportedly threatened to leak their private interactions on his social media, despite the fact that they were no longer a couple. His frequent, unpleasant messages to his ex-girlfriend have been extensively disseminated on social media, with other users posting screenshots of his posts on Instagram. In justification of his actions, he alleges that his phone was hacked, while he continues to speak ill of Twala, with whom he has a daughter.

This has also sparked calls for Grootman’s arrest. Organisations such as, Women for Change, have spoken out against revenge porn, urging their followers to support Twala. The organisation said: “Revenge porn is one of the most horrific crimes, and it is illegal in South Africa. It is a malicious act intended to humiliate, degrade, and harm the victim, often leaving them feeling powerless and exposed. The emotional and psychological toll on survivors is immense. “The video has been widely trending on social media, and every share, comment, and view adds another layer to the trauma. We demand justice for Gcinile. Grootman must be arrested and held accountable for his actions. We call on law enforcement, policymakers, and community leaders to take a stand against revenge porn and all forms of gender-based violence. Arrest Grootman.”

Despite the common notion that sex sells revenge porn is illegal in South Africa. In South Africa, jail time or a fine may be imposed on anyone found guilty of sharing or distributing revenge porn and proven to have violated relevant laws. The bill also states: “If the victim can’t be identified in the content, the perpetrator could face two years in jail and/or pay a fine of up to R150 000. However, if the victim can be identified in any way, the perpetrator could spend four years in prison and/or pay up to R300 000.”