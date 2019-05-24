Media personalities Penny Lebyane, Lerato Kganyago, Chef Nti and Abigail Visagie were in attendance at the Reviving Origins event held in Hyde Park. Picture: Supplied

There are more than 5 million families around the continent who survive on the income they earn from coffee. About half of the world’s coffee farmers are in Africa.

These were the facts stated by Paul Stewart, the Global Coffee Director at TechnoServe Africa who has been working with Zimbabwean farmers to gain back their industry.

“We have been working with the farms as a non-profit and specialise in bringing business solutions to problems that we find in the countries where we work. We specifically work with entrepreneurial farmers and businesses and we have a lot of work to do in the coffee sector. Many of those five million families struggle with low productivity, their trees aren’t producing as much coffee as they should be.The intrinsic quality of the trees is the best in the world because of lack of processing and equipment. But lack of knowledge results ends up being low grade quality and not the type of coffee Nespresso would buy.”

TechnoServe helps farmers to meet the opportunity of improving the quality and productivity of their farms and linking them to buyers like Nespresso who pay premium prices for the coffee.

TechnoServe’s partnership with the coffee brand started in 2011 in South Sudan.

“We were excited to develop a programme where we could help the farmers rebuild the industry from the ground up. From setting up nurseries to producing the seedlings on the farms using simple technologies to produce high quality coffee. It is really life changing for those families.”

It was through this initiative that the Reviving Origins programme came to be; to restore coffee farming in regions where it is under threat.

TAMUKA mu Zimbabwe is the result of the programme taking shape in the country.

Nespresso is working with 400 farmers in regions in eastern Zimbabwe including Honde Valley, that have been blighted by conflicts, economic hardships or environmental disasters.

Yesterday, the South African launch event was held in Hyde Park to celebrate the partnership and investment into African resources. Hosted by Peter Ndoro and Lerato Kganyago, the event was themed under ‘an african nature’.

“Coffee is a very important crop to the economy of Zimbabwe. It used to be ranked number five in terms of contributing to exports. It used to contribute about 2.1% to our GDP, 95% of the coffee produced in Zimbabwe is exported. We are coming from a background where we used to produce one of the best arabica coffees. The world was about to lose one of its best coffees before this programme came to Zimbabwe. I am delighted to be sharing the stories of sustainability and development that are happening in my country,” said Midway Bhunu, Coffee Program Manager at TechnoServe Zimbabwe.

Bhunu added that in his country they were witnessing a revival in its purest form.

“The fact that we are gathered here to launch this is a true testimony of the tangible results that this programme has brought to our economy. When we started two years ago, the coffee industry was almost collapsing, farmers were moving out of coffee because it wasn’t making sense for them to continue growing it. The few that were active were doing it wrong and most of the coffee was left abandoned.”

In the late 1980s, Zimbabwean coffee farmers produced over 15 000 tons of coffee, however, production almost came to a complete halt as a result of climate factors and economic instability in the country. By 2017, production levels were at less than 500 tons.

Bhunu said this project allowed them to identify the challenges that were addressed through a comprehensive training programme. Modules included coffee harvesting and processing.

“After training the farmers, the quality improved from 26% to 59%. The farmers are earning in US Dollars now. The commitment they have towards coffee is resulting in a lot of change. From the sales of last year- the volumes increased by 7%. Coffee is really becoming a pathway out of poverty upon us in Zimbabwe.”

“We have a vision to see the eastern highlands through a multiplying effect, see coffee contributing more than what it used to do for national socioeconomic development. It is rewarding for us,” said Bhunu



