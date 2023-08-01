Rhino poaching drops in first 6 months of the year

Johannesburg - A total of 231 rhinos were killed in South Africa in the first six months of the year, according to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, indicating an 11% dip compared with the same period last year. According to the department, between January 1 and June 30, poaching trends also continued to show a move away from the Kruger National Park to provincial and private reserves.

“Forty-two rhino were poached in the Kruger National Park and 143 in KwaZulu-Natal province from January to June 2023. Forty-six of the rhino killed were in privately owned nature reserves, and 143 were in provincially owned reserves. “Because the demand for rhino horn remains a constant threat to rhino populations, collaboration between the law enforcement agencies, including the SAPS, DPCI, and the Green Scorpions, customs officials, the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), and the National Prosecuting Authority, remains key. These efforts are supported by private security,” said the department. The department said an important development in strengthening the collaboration between these role-players in order to effectively address the organised nature of rhino poaching and wildlife trafficking was the Cabinet’s recent approval in May this year of the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking (NISCWT).