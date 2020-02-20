Rhythms The Gumboots Show takes over Soweto









Rhythms - The Gumboots Show is a production that tells of the life of miners through physical performance. It is a historical tale and a digest of the best of traditional South African dance and song. BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA) Back in 1871 when miners were not allowed to speak while they worked they came up with their own language. It was the language of the gumboots and it is being brought back to life with Rhythms - The Gumboots Show premièring at the Soweto Theatre on Friday. Together with choreographer Mduduzi Magagula and musical director Vincent Ncabashe, director Magda Hadnagy will bring this important chapter in South African history back to life after 15 years. The show tells the story of miners, their hardships to provide for their families, as they leave Zululand to work on the mines. The show is a physical performance as well as a historical tale. PICTURE: BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA) “I wanted to do this creation because I am very involved and committed to South Africa. Most of the time, overseas, when they have SA productions, they show the audience only happiness gumboots is a big part of the history. "In 1871, the first miners were Zulu. This show represents the years from 1871 to 1947. It will teach the audience how the gumboots started,” said Hadnagy. “They were not allowed to speak in the mines. How can you prohibit someone from speaking? There is a lot of things about slavery, I fight against that, but I also want to show the world why and how those men were treated and how they died in the mine.”

Hadnagy said the production would show how gumboot dancing developed.

“The beginning relays the history and then later on in the show we get to the early 1930s and go into gumboot songs. It is really about the South African miners' history.”

She said the one thing she wanted to achieve was to get rid of the ignorance which people may have of the history of the country. For the last two years they were developing the script before finally auditioning for the show five months ago.

PICTURE: BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA)

“The audience can expect to discover the rich history of miners and how they created the language of hitting on their gumboots. There will be singing and a band and gumboot routines that will thrill.”

The show will run at Soweto Theatre until March 1 before moving to the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in June.

“From there, we will go to the Caribbean Island in July, move to France for a month then tour the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Spain. We hope it will be a success so it can keep going around the world."