Rich Mnisi thrilled with collab with fashion outlet H&M

Johannesburg - Popular designer Rich Mnisi tells another compelling story through art in his much-anticipated print collaboration with a fashion outlet, H&M, set to launch on July 27. Mnisi’s brand has always been motivated by his desire to connect deeper with his unique culture and heritage.

He also tells the story of a mysterious past, an intriguing present, and a reimagined future. The designer explains what sparked his interest in taking the opportunity to collaborate with the fashion outlet as well as the inspiration behind this collection. “The reason we took the opportunity to collaborate with H&M was to extend the accessibility of our designs to more people who have been so vocally supportive of me and my team and the work we do with this brand. I am so grateful for everything we have and the people who have helped us make that happen, and this collection with H&M helps us show love to them,” said Mnisi.

“What inspired me for this collection is my growth as a designer and the journey I’ve been on with my team and everyone who loves this brand. Life and work move so fast that sometimes it’s hard to stop and celebrate where we’ve been. So this partnership with H&M has been a way for us to do just that — celebrate our day ones,” he said. “At H&M, our collaborations have epitomised our business concept: fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, and they clearly show that design and sustainability are not a matter of price. South Africa is abundant with creativity, and we are so happy to be able to partner with the RICH MNISI brand and offer all our customers access to such an iconic fashion brand. We are also very proud to have worked with a local screen-printing supplier on this collection to further support local businesses,” said Caroline Nelson, Country Manager, H&M South Africa. The RICH MNISI and H&M collections feature original streetwear designs paired with iconic RICH MNISI illustrations.

High-quality basics with relaxed and oversized fits, while styles come in six seasonal colours, an autumnal palette made up by warm shades of brown, orange and beige, also including black and arey mélanae. The collection is gender-neutral and available in sizes XS–XL. The collection is made from more sustainably sourced materials, including cotton pieces that are made of 100% in-conversion cotton, fibre grown by farmers converting to organic farming. The collection will be available at the V&A Waterfront, Sandton City, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park, Gateway Theatre of Shopping, Cavendish Square, Rosebank, Canal Walk, Mall of the North, and Superbalist.com from July 27.