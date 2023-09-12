Ringo Madlingozi slams claims he ditched EFF to continue his music career

Johannesburg - Popular music artist and EFF Member of Parliament Ringo Madlingozi has rubbished circulating reports claiming that he left the political party for his music career. This news surfaced after it was revealed that he had inked a massive deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

According to a social media page named PSALIVE, Madlingozi quietly quit the EFF to regain his relevance in the music industry. "EFF fighter Ringo Madlingozi quietly quits EFF to regain his relevance in the music industry. Seeing that the EFF is not growing and MPs are getting fired by Julius, he had to do the right thing," reported the page. Responding to the claims that caught the attention of many people on social media, the Ndiyagodola hitmaker made it clear that he is still part of the EFF.

"Ur journalism is fraud. Ur lies hide behind ur 'reliable sources'. Ur wishes can never be mine. "What u must write is the re-emergence of all my catalogues on all digital platforms for the first time on the 15th of September 2023. I'm @EFFSouthAfrica thru and thru. Ur Juno's r liars," he said. While the stack of assumptions continues to pile up on social media, Madlingozi has also been backed by the deputy president and chief whip of the EFF, Floyd Shivambu, who also slammed the claims.

"This is absolute rubbish, evidently spread by desperate idiots who know nothing about the EFF. Fighter Ringo Madlingozi is a member of the EFF in good standing and was deployed to the National Assembly by the socialist, pan-Africanist, and anti-imperialist Economic Liberation Movement," said Shivambu. Madlingozi pointed out that the main focus should be on his upcoming re-imagined music set to be released on September 15 instead of spreading malicious information. He had also expressed excitement about his comeback to the music scene as well as working with Sony Music Africa's managing director, Sean Watson.

He further revealed that, having worked with him, he also looked forward to reliving the moments they had. The Sondela music sensation also highlighted that he could not wait to reconnect with his fans and for them to immerse themselves in the old songs that he recorded over the past few years. Sony Music Africa welcomed the legendary artist to its studios in a video shared on its platforms, where he could be seen inking a deal.