RiSA apologises for De Mthuda’s omission from SAMAs performance

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has responded to a significant oversight that marred the anticipation of De Mthuda’s performance at the 30th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held on Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. As fans eagerly awaited the live debut of De Mthuda’s latest single, ‘Diwa Kae’, featuring a host of acclaimed artists, the mood shifted dramatically due to a major production error that ultimately excluded the star himself from his own performance.

The incident has stirred disappointment and further raised concerns about the professionalism surrounding the annual event. In a statement shared with The Star, CEO of RiSA, Nhlanhla Sibisi, extended his apology on behalf of RiSA and the SAMA organising team to De Mthuda and his team. “The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) notes the public statement made by the management of musician, De Mthuda, regarding his performance at the #SAMA30 awards ceremony that took place on Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. This incident was regrettable and unfortunate. Artists are the primary custodians of the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and we must accord them the requisite respect.”

De Mthuda’s team explained that he agreed to perform his latest release, featuring a star-studded line-up including Kabza De Small, Young Stunna, McKenzie, MKeyz, and Mthunzi. The SAMAs would have been the first public performance of this highly anticipated track. Despite arriving on time and prepared to take the stage, De Mthuda found himself waiting for over an hour with no communication from the production team. He was ultimately instructed to remain in his car until he was called, due to the absence of a designated waiting area for artists.