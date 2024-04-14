RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters are intensifying their call for the resignation of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande in the wake of escalating National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) turmoil. Citing systemic failures and allegations of corruption, the organisation on Friday demanded swift action to address the crisis gripping South Africa’s education system.

In a bold move, RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters are ramping up pressure on Nzimande, calling for his immediate resignation amid deepening chaos within the NSFAS. According to RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters convenor Lawrence Manaka, it is time to usher in a new era of ethical leadership, one marked by compassion, efficiency, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of our nation’s youth. Students are suffering, enough is enough. The dissolution of the NSFAS board and the subsequent resignation of NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khoza have failed to appease the students, which insist that Nzimande must be held accountable for the systemic failures and corruption allegations plaguing the institution.

“Delaying action only prolongs the suffering of students, who are at the heart of the nation's future, continue to suffer as delays in allowance disbursements exacerbate already challenging circumstances. Hunger, homelessness, and threats of eviction loom large, painting a grim picture of the consequences of administrative incompetence and alleged malfeasance.” RISE Mzansi emphasised the need for decisive action to rectify the injustices students are suffering and restore public trust in NSFAS. The recent revelations of corruption uncovered by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) serve as a damning indictment of leadership failures within the Ministry of Higher Education.

Manaka added that as the academic year progresses, the urgency of addressing these issues cannot be overstated. They urge swift intervention to overhaul NSFAS and ensure equitable access to education for all South African students. “Meal and accommodation allowances remain un-disbursed, leaving students to grapple with hunger and homelessness, while unscrupulous landlords threaten eviction. RISE Mzansi Youth and Student Chapters is imploring Minister Blade Nzimande to heed the voices of the oppressed and resign. “The time for half-measures and empty promises has passed. The time for leadership is now. Nzimande and his team must be held accountable for their transgressions, and NSFAS must undergo a comprehensive overhaul to ensure that the dreams of our youth are not sacrificed at the altar of corruption.