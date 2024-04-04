RISE Mzansi pledges boost in support for single mothers ahead of 2024 elections

As South Africa braces for the upcoming 2024 elections, a new political movement has captured the attention of the nation with its unwavering commitment to single mothers. RISE Mzansi, founded on the principles of social justice and equality, has positioned itself as a beacon of hope for marginalised communities, particularly single mothers, who have long been overlooked by mainstream politics.

During a public meeting in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on March 3, RISE Mzansi’s national leader, Songezo Zibi, made a bold announcement about the emerging political movement's unwavering commitment to addressing the plight of single mothers across South Africa. He outlined the organisation’s plan to care for single mothers. At the heart of RISE Mzansi’s agenda lies a deep-rooted belief in the transformative power of collective action and the importance of uplifting those who have been left behind. “The Constitution is a beautifully written document that specifies the type of society we must create from the broken pieces of our struggle for democracy and freedom.

“The country’s constitution,a social democratic manifesto, is not an empty document but a living contract between the people and the state,” Zibi said. In a stirring declaration of solidarity, the movement has vowed to prioritise the needs of single mothers and implement concrete measures to improve their quality of life, he added. “Important for RISE Mzansi’s platform is a comprehensive plan designed to give single mothers in the nation the much-needed support they require.

“In a recent demonstration of their commitment, activists affiliated with RISE Mzansi took to the streets, holding up boards emblazoned with the message ‘We Rise: Tax Relief for Single Mothers’. “I stand in front of you as a child raised by a single mother. Many of you, including my colleague Makashule Gana, are the children of single mothers. “Our mothers’ courage, love, and care have helped keep our homes and lives together. Unconditional strength, love, and care were and continue to be supplied in hard situations.”