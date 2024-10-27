As food poisoning incidents rise sharply in South Africa, sparked by the growing dominance of local spaza shops operated by Pakistani nationals, a critical issue looms large in Pakistan itself. The South Asian nation is grappling with an explosive population growth that has surged from 207.68 million in 2017 to an alarming 241.49 million in just six years.

This dramatic rise, registering one of the highest global growth rates at 2.55%, has caught the attention of policymakers and economists worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for systematic intervention. A recent report by “The Daily Mirror” suggests that if current trends persist, Pakistan’s population could exceed 400 million by the year 2050. Such projections inevitably spark concerns about the sustainability of the nation’s resources and infrastructure. An editorial titled “Population Calamity” succinctly encapsulates the gravity of the situation, warning that unchecked population growth could have devastating consequences for the economy and society.

The editorial stresses that the implications for food security, socio-economic infrastructure, and public services are daunting. “The urgent need for action cannot be overstated,” it urges, calling on Pakistan to swiftly address the spiralling numbers that threaten to overwhelm its systems. Dr Zafar Khan Safdar, a prominent political scientist, provides an academic lens through which to view the crisis. He observes that Pakistan’s inability to replicate the industrial growth and agricultural modernization witnessed in other nations is a significant hurdle. “In Pakistan, this high-rate population growth is a cause for poverty, environmental degradation, and high debt levels,” he notes, emphasising that drastic measures must be taken to navigate this precarious path.

The situation is compounded by the reality that many Pakistani nationals operate small businesses like spaza shops in countries including South Africa, where their practices, sometimes marred by substandard hygiene, have led to rising public health concerns. As the population surges back home, the necessity for improvement in sectors such as agriculture and industry becomes even more pressing, not just for Pakistan, but for South Africa, which is witnessing the ripple effects. The interconnectedness of global economies means that the struggles of one nation can lead to challenges elsewhere. As food safety becomes increasingly jeopardised in South Africa, Pakistan faces not only an internal challenge of significant proportions but must also consider its role in the wider community.