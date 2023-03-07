Road Freight Association calls on authorities to take action against non-compliant road users

Johannesburg - "The crash that occurred yesterday on the M41 near uMhlanga, destroying almost 50 cars and injuring 16 people, is both unacceptable and unnecessary," said Catherine Larkin, communication specialist for the Road Freight Association (RFA). The RFA has called on the relevant local authorities to initiate the post-crash investigation as a matter of urgency and to determine what caused the crash.

She said notwithstanding the loss of life, injuries, and property damage, such scenes cannot be allowed to continue. "The causes of such crashes need to be identified and then actively addressed. Those transporters or any road user who choose to be non-compliant, for example, with roadworthy regulations, dangerous vehicles, or badly skilled drivers, need to be held liable and culpable. They also need to be removed from the road. "On the road where the crash occurred was congested for a while but also damaged, and South Africa cannot afford this.

"It is that time local and provincial authorities clamp down on all non-roadworthy vehicles, reckless and negligent driving, and those who use our roads in a selfish and illegal manner," said Larkin. The RFA called on authorities to act urgently after Durban Metro Police Service spokesperson Senior Superintendent Boysie Zungu confirmed that the driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident. Zungu said the accident was caused by a big truck that swerved between the vehicles and that brake failure was believed to have been the cause of the crash.