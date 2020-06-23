Rob van Vuuren apologises for using blackface in Leon Schuster film

Johannesburg - Actor and comedian Rob van Vuuren issued a statement at the weekend apologising for using blackface in a Leon Schuster movie.

The 2013 movie he was referring to was Schuks! Your Country Needs You. This comes as the world is focusing on issues around Black Lives Matter and the discrimination black people face.

“There is no easy way to say this. In 2013 I did blackface in a Leon Schuster movie. I am deeply ashamed about this fact and sorry for the hurt it has caused. I wish I could say that I didn’t know any better at the time but the truth is that I did. I made all sorts of excuses for myself at the time to justify doing it. I pointed to the diversity of the demographics of Leon’s audience, I argued that his work was most powerful when it exposed white hypocrisy in the ‘rainbow nation’ and revealed the fears and anxieties of a white minority unwilling to relinquish its privilege.”

He said he had convinced himself that any characters he portrayed would be from a place of love and respect.

“However, as a white father of a child of colour, I failed to examine my own privilege and prejudice. And despite knowing which direction my moral compass was pointing, I chose to take the money and run in the opposite direction. In the end, the money fades quickly but the choices I make stay with me - I betrayed not only myself but also my daughter.”