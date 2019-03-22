The bullet riddled armored vehicle that Francois Swart and his colleague were travelling in when they were shot at on the R21. Swart, who was shot in the head, succumbed to his injuries. Picture: @ScoobyNero Twitter

Armed robbers who staged a brazen attack in the middle of the day on the busy R21 allegedly fired over a 100 shots at the armoured security vehicle carrying gold. Some of the bullets hit a 22 year old security guard on the head and right hand. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

The Comaro Chronicle identified the dead man as Francois Swart and that he was declared brain dead at a hospital in Pretoria.

The Star reported on Wednesday how 10 heavily armed followed Swart and his colleague, shooting at them as they travelled in their armoured vehicle on the highway. Both men worked for Pro-Security.

It's believed that the robbers, travelling in two VW Golfs, were after the gold that the men had just picked up from a refinery in Crown Mines and were taking it to another refinery in Germiston.

Constable Justice Ramaube of the Boksburg North police told The Star that initial investigations have revealed that the robbers had followed Swart and his colleague from Crown Mines, near the Joburg CBD.

He said the guards were supposed to off ramp and get into Germiston but ended up travelling all the way on the N12, running away from the robbers then ended on the R21.

The robbers, Ramaube said, then started shooting at the vehicle.

"As they shot the security vehicle, it hit other two cars. The robbers were just shooting along the way and we don't know if anyone else was hit by a stray bullet because we never got any reports of that.

"Over a 100 shots were fired," he said.

Ramaube said Swart was the one driving and as they were about to off ramp, he was hit on the head and right hand.

"He lost control of the car and it stopped. The suspects then used their cars to block the road. They also went to the victims and took their pistols.

"They dragged Swart's colleague out of the vehicle and as they did he was injured. However, they could not take the box of gold because it was heavy and police also arrived at that moment and they fled."

According to Ramaube, the gold in the vehicle was estimated to be worth R5-million.

He confirmed that manhunt was on for the murderers of Swart and that the colleague did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

Family and friends who spoke to Comaro Chronicle described Swarts as a gentle giant. They also said besides his day job as a security guard was a dedicated bodybuilder who was engaged to be married.