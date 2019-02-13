File Picture: AP/John Locher

Boksburg - Boksburg police are on the manhunt for men who robbed a gun shop and made away with about 100 guns. Allegations are that a man entered Limpopo Arms on Wednesday morning and asked the manager whether he could have a look at the guns.

While checking out the guns, the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the store manger and two staff members.

According to police spokesperson Captain Pearl Van Staad, he then ordered the store manager to open the door to the store room.



"Two more suspects entered the shop and the staff was ordered into a store room where guns were stolen by these three suspects.

"The suspects fled the scene using a vehicle belonging to Limpopo Arms. The vehicle was latter recovered by metro police and the tracking company at corner Pretorius and Tait Streets in Witfield," Van Staad said.

A witness allegedly told metro police that the suspects offloaded the weapons from the vehicle and loaded them on a green Mazda and fled the scene.

No shots were fired during the robbery and the CCTV cameras in the shop were found to not be working at the time.

Captain Van Staad has urged anyone with the information that may lead to an arrest or help with investigations to contact the police on 08600 10111.

