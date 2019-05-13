File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Six armed suspects dressed in SAPS uniform and travelling in a car fitted with blue lights robbed the Lenasia Muslim School on Sunday morning. According to Lenasia Police spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza the suspects posed as police officers and convinced the two guards on duty that they need to check something inside the school premises.

Netshivhodza added that the suspect then gained access into the school and tired the guards with shoe-laces.

“The suspects ransacked the school and made away the guards' cell phones, undisclosed amount of cash and computers,” Netshivhodza said.

He also said the suspects were using an unmarked motor vehicle fitted with blue lights.

Netshivhodza confirmed that no one was injured during the robbery and that police are investigating the incident.

“Police investigations are underway and no arrest has been made. Fortunately, no one was injured during the robbery,” he said.

The Star contacted the school but they did not want to comment, saying the matter was under police investigation.

In another incident, four armed suspects dressed in SAPS uniform hijacked two motor vehicles in two separate hijacking at the Marlboro offramp from the N3 on Sunday.

It is alleged that the suspects were using a white Toyota Double-Cab fitted with blue lights.

Vehicles taken are a car with Lesotho registration numbers and a silver Toyota Quantum with the following registration plate, AIMS 2 GP.

Police are urging anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111