Parktown - Police have launched a manhunt for eight armed men who shot and killed a security guard during a robbery at Park Meadows Shopping Centre in Bedfordview. The incident happened just before 11am on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said suspects armed with pistols and rifles stormed into an electrical appliances store and allegedly held staff and customers at gunpoint. They then demanded cash and cellphones.

They also took an undisclosed amount of cash and several cellphones from the shop, Masondo said.

"A security guard responded to the robbery and he was fatally shot during a shootout with the suspects.The suspects fled the scene using a white VW Caddy, white VW Polo and silver grey Chevrolet Cruze," he said.

Masondo said they have launched a manhunt for the suspects and appeal to anyone who might have information that can assist in arresting the suspects to call their nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

