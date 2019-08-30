File picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - A female Zakariyya Park doctor was strangled to death and her domestic worker burnt beyond recognition by robbers who then stole TVs, laptops and cellphones.

The two were found dead at the doctor's home around 4pm on Thursday.

According to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, two suspects broke into the house belonging to the doctor in Clove Street, Zakariyya Park.

He said the suspects murdered the owner of the house and her domestic worker before fleeing the scene with the victim’s silver grey Chevrolet Cruze and electronics.





Minnaar said the two suspects also took four plasma TVs, laptops and cellphones.

According to Lenasia South police spokesperson Sergeant Khalipha Mvula, the body of the 39-year-old doctor and her helper were found by a neighbour who went to their house after hearing a huge explosion emanating from their house.

“The lifeless body of the doctor was discovered lying on the floor with an electrical cable around her neck while the body of the helper whose age has not been determined was found burnt beyond recognition inside a completely burnt outside building,” Mvula said.

“Through thorough investigations, one of the suspects was later arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after the vehicle that was taken from the scene was recovered with the assistance of JMPD. The arrested suspect led police to his accomplice who was also placed under arrest as he was on a taxi heading to Limpopo province,” he added.

He further added that the suspects have been charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. The possibility of adding additional charges cannot be ruled out when both suspects appear in court.



