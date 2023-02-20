Rondebult Road in Boksburg closed due to a sinkhole

The city’s spokesperson, Zweli Dlamini, said the sinkhole was identified by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers last week.

Joburg - The City of Ekurhuleni has appealed to motorists to use alternative routes from the intersection of Main Reef and Pretoria Road, Boksburg, following a sinkhole that has developed on Rondebult Road.

“The officers noticed the road was caving in, and as a precautionary measure, the road has been closed to traffic until further notice. The extent of the damage and the severity of the sinkhole are not yet known as investigations are currently under way,” Dlamini said.

Members of the public were also advised to refrain from visiting the site, as this may be dangerous because the stability of the road and the surface nearby cannot be guaranteed.