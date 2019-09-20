Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD Twitter

Johannesburg - A mess, a very big mess.

This is how the Roodeport SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Nohlanhla Khumalo explained the situation on the roads after some residents took to the streets, blocking traffic in and out of the West Rand town on Friday morning.

Khumalo said the protesters are believed to have taken to the streets around 3am blocking several of them with burning tyres.

When people left for work in the morning, they realised that they could not get in and out of Roodepoort.

"They blocked all the roads that I even struggled to get to work...it was a mess. There was so much traffic as people were unaware of what was going on.

@SAPoliceService please need assistance asap strike in roodepoort cbd cnr oliver street, dumat streer, nel street. Kids involved can not pass cause of fire and stones in the road aswell dustbins all over. Please assist use protest moving into the residential area aswell pic.twitter.com/XfEPo17hWQ — RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) September 20, 2019

"The information we got is that the people who are toyi-toying live in the Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joscho) flats.

"The allegation is that they are renting those flats but now want to own them.

"As we speak, they are currently standing in different groups in the corners, talking. They are not looting or destroying any property and we are monitoring the situation," she said.

No one has been arrested, she said.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers were helping divert traffic but that no one was still unable to get into Roodepoort or leave.

"We understand that they are complaining about the alleged illegal allocation of flats. They blocked road with rocks and burning tyres," he said.

