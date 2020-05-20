Row brewing between department and SGBs over damaged schools

With schools due to open next month, a fight between education departments and school governing bodies is brewing over the fixing of about 1577 schools damaged during the long break. In Gauteng, more than 300 schools have been broken into since the facilities closed before the Easter holidays. In a recent incident, a man was arrested after being caught red-handed during a burglary at Lotus Gardens Secondary School, west of Pretoria, on Saturday. In addition to worrying about the procurement of sanitising and ensuring social distancing in schools, the Education Department also needs to ensure all schools damaged are repaired before learners return. On Tuesday night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga confidently outlined the state of readiness of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The phased reopening will start on June 1, with only Grade 7 and Grade 12, while the revised school calendar is to be gazetted soon. Her announcement comes despite concerns by the public and teachers’ unions that the reopening would see a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies general secretary Matakanye Matakanye said they have started receiving complaints from members that the department was trying to strong-arm them on which contractors to use for repairs.

Matakanye said: “Our members in Soshanguve say they are fighting over the tender process on who should fix the schools. They are saying the department just wants to impose contractors on schools, without consulting the school governing bodies.

“They can’t allow that to happen in their schools because school governing bodies are the ones who own the school. They are the ones who should procure and appoint contractors.”

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was committed to repairing more than 300 damaged schools. He said plans for this would be outlined this week.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union spokesperson Nomusa Cembi also said it was unlikely that all the schools would be fixed on time.

“The damaged schools are all over the country. We don’t think they will be able to fix all the schools on time,” she said.

Motshekga confirmed that since the lockdown began on March 27, renovations or the building of new schools had also stopped. “Our focus was on dealing with sanitation,” she said.

National Teachers Union (NTU) president Alan Thompson said: “The evidence of school readiness manifests in what happens at the school-level. Our worry is that the information we are getting at national and provincial-levels are not a reflection of what is happening on the ground.

“More than 1000 schools have been torched or damaged, but unfortunately from all the reports we received from provinces, there is not one that is talking about being able to fix those schools.

“There is nothing we are getting except provinces (saying) that by June 1 they will be ready to open the schools.”

Matakanye also said they were not happy with the reopening of schools. “Parents are not comfortable, because we have no plan that we can show them. We cannot say to parents, out of 2400 schools how many which didn't have water or electricity now have it? We wish schools could open but it will depend on the parents,” Matakanye said.

Cembi agreed: “Our first priority is that everyone who is at school is safe. We do not know if this would happen before June 1. What we are getting from the provinces is that deliveries of personal protective equipment have not been made.”

Thompson said they were worried about the procurement of sanitisers and PPE to schools.

“We received complaints from provinces that the national department was going to procure PPE and sanitisers for schools. But that was changed and the provinces are doing it themselves. This has resulted in a delay and we believe that it was a miscalculation from the national department to entrust provinces with this.

“There is no one who is going to quality assure these products. What are you going to do when the masks have one layer instead of three? What happens when they buy sanitiser that doesn’t contain alcohol?

“We have been very clear to the department that we will find it very difficult to release (our) members to go to school, if the precautionary measures are not in place in all the schools. If things are not right, we will have to interdict the minister. We will have to weigh up our options,” Thompson said.

However, the minister said nationwide consultations gave the green light.

“The reports that we received show that preparations have been taking place and good progress has been made. All indications are that the preconditions for the reopening of the schools are going to be met and the delivery of all the essentials is being done, not necessarily to schools but to safe places like warehouses,” Motshekga said.

The essentials included sanitisers, masks, water and sanitation. Spacing, sanitation and daily screening were also some of the preconditions for the reopening, she said.

The minister said while her department knew its poor record in the provision of water and sanitation, it had suspended all other programmes to focus on requirement measures for the fight against Covid-19.

She said the department had already profiled all the schools with water shortages in the country, and made plans to ensure adequate supply.