The Siyafunda Donate-A-Book foundationn has come up with an innovative way of ensuring schools without proper infrastructure can still have libraries through repurposed rubbish bins.

The Siyafunda Donate-A-Book foundation believes all children - no matter their socio-economic background - should have access to books. That is why since 2015, they have been donating books to rural communities across the country.

One of the founders, Ntokozo Ndlovu, said: “We started the book donation in 2015 because of low access to reading material in rural schools. I saw this where I come from in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I then did research on schools that didn’t have libraries and realised there was a great need.”

Now the foundation has come up with an innovative way of ensuring schools without the proper infrastructure can still have libraries through repurposed rubbish bins. The bins are cleaned and have shelves built-in and then packed with books.

“I had the idea in December and started repurposing bins in January and it worked out in a marvellous way. Last week, we dropped one off at Mokobola Primary School in Limpopo with lots and lots of books.

“We clean the bins, paint them and put the shelves in and pack the books.

“The aim is to attract children to this unusual, unconventional library,” Ndlovu said.

The were currently repurposed bins ready to be shipped to schools in Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

Since 2015, Siyafunda has donated thousands of books to 42 schools across the country. It has also donated five computers and eight laptops to different schools for its e-libraries.

Ndlovu said Siyafunda gets books through donations. And now, thanks to Twitter, it will get to work with world renowned author Paulo Coelho.

The author of books such as The Alchemist and The Zahir went onto Twitter looking for people who might help in distributing his books to schools and libraries across Africa.

“We will be distributing some of his books in South Africa. We are just waiting for the final details on how we will get the books, we are very excited,” Ndlovu said.