Rustenburg learner arrested for stabbing and killing another learner

Johannesburg - North West Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has applauded the police for the arrest of a learner for stabbing and killing another 18-year-old learner at the Rustenburg Bus Rank this past week. Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the police were called to the bus rank at about 3.45pm on Friday following a stabbing incident.

Tselanyane said that upon arrival at the scene, the police found members of the community gathered around a motionless body covered with a blanket. He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object in his throat. According to bystanders, the victim was a learner from a high school in Rustenburg who allegedly fought with another pupil from another school, who in turn recruited a group of other learners to attack the victim's group. The two groups allegedly gathered at the bus rank, leading to a fight and the eventual stabbing of the 18-year-old learner, who was later certified dead at the scene. Another learner, who was also stabbed, was transported to a local hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS).

Tselanyane said that although the 19-year-old suspect fled after the incident, he was later traced and arrested. He is expected to appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder and attempted murder, while investigations into the matter continue. The recent incident was not the first time a stabbing of a learner took place in the province; in February, the Gauteng Department of Education reported that a Grade 10 pupil from Geluksdal Secondary School was stabbed after school during a fight. The department's Steve Mabona explained that it was alleged that the fight stemmed from three Grade 10 boy learners pepper-spraying other learners during school hours.

Mabona said at the time that subsequent to that, about eight learners confronted them about their behaviour, and they stopped. He said that despite this, it was alleged that the perpetrators emerged after school in the company of unknown persons who were not from the school and started fighting with the learners, who were not pleased with their behaviour and started stabbing them. In that incident, one of the learners died from a fatal stab wound, while another escaped with minor injuries.