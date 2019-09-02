In this file picture, Soweto-born Venessa Mogatusi shows recyclable pads that her company produced for people who cannot afford to buy disposable pads. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA)

The sanitary pad market is currently flooded with reusable towels that claim to be organic and can help relieve women with their period pains. Now, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) wants to regulate and standardise the manufacture of reusable sanitary towels, and wants the public's input.

“The move for standardisation will ensure quality products are made available for indigent households,” Roshelle Pillay, spokesperson for SABS, said.

“The products are essential for indigent and under-served communities and contributes toward a better quality of life for girls and women.

"The specifications within the standard takes into account South African conditions and will result in quality, fit-for-purpose products that can be tested against a set of specifications,” she said.

Pillay said the draft document looks to develop a new standard for reusable sanitary towels made of mainly cotton which can be washed, sun-dried and reused. Public comment on the issue will start on September 25 and submissions can be made directly with the SABS office. The standard should be finalised by March.

AMANDLA.Mobi had a protest about the government's failure to deliver free sanitary pads to poor school girls. Simone Kley African News Agency (ANA)

The comments will go a long way in regulating an industry that in the last couple of years has been flooded with organic reusable sanitary pads that claim to offer women benefits including the easing of period pains.

According to Pillay, the technical committee which has developed the draft includes 22 industry experts and interested parties, with several national departments represented.

“In addition to reusable sanitary towels being an environmentally-sustainable product, providing dignity to millions of girls and women, the standard is also expected to encourage the local manufacturing industry. Compliance will enable manufacturers to create products for local and foreign markets.

"Compliance to the product specifications can be measured through independent testing of the products and certification,” Pillay said.

Requests for the draft standard can be made via www.sabs.co.za and comments can be emailed to [email protected]