SA children deserve better than empty promises

As the country observes Child Protection Week, youth development organisation Afrika Tikkun Group highlights the importance of protecting every child's right to safety and security. Group CEO Marc Lubner says child protection is not only the responsibility of parents or guardians, but also a societal obligation.

According to the most recent crime data, in South Africa, 392 children were killed in just 90 days in 2021, while another 394 were victims of attempted murder. In the same period, 2 048 children were physically assaulted, and that was only a reflection of cases brought forward. “Child Protection Week should not just be about raising awareness about child abuse, neglect, and exploitation. It should be about organised action against these evils, and creating holistic solutions that unite people towards the common goal of improving the lives of children to grow them into adults that can lead SA to a brighter future,” says Lubner.

“We need to create communities that are supportive to children and the promotion of their rights, including policing, awareness and public education about children’s rights and organisations that support the development of children as a priority. The organisation is a crucial component in promoting policies and practices that support the welfare of children, including education, health care and access to social services. “Support for caregivers is important, and should include parents, guardians and foster carers, who all must receive adequate support to ensure they can provide a safe and nurturing environment for children.”