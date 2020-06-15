SA citizens stranded in Germany after faulty plane door halts repatriation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

About 45 South Africans are stranded in Frankfurt after their flight on Friday could not depart from the German city's airport because of a faulty door on the aircraft. An SAA flight was organised to repatriate citizens currently in Europe from Frankfurt Airport on Friday. One passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, said on Friday morning that the passengers were told to arrive to check in at about 10am, but they only boarded at about 3pm. “There was an announcement that we were about to start our departure, but it was very hot and the air conditioning wasn’t working, so they had to open the door to cool down the plane. "About 20 minutes later they tried to close the door a few times and then there was an announcement that there was a technical issue with the door and they’d try to fix it,” she said.

At 6pm the passengers were advised that the flight had been cancelled and SAA organised buses to transfer those who had Schengen visas to a hotel.

The passenger said about 50 people had to sleep at the airport, including elderly people, because they did not have Schengen visas.

On Saturday morning, the passengers at the hotel were informed that buses would leave the hotel at noon, however, upon arrival at the airport they were told they were supposed to leave on a KLM flight at 10.30am.

“Those people who had been moved to the KLM flight lost their place on the SAA flight because our tickets were transferred to KLM and there were technical issues,” she said.

There was allegedly a further group that was not allowed on the SAA flight because the door problem had not been fixed and about 40 seats needed to be cordoned off.

The group of about 45 South Africans who were left behind were told that another repatriation plane had been organised for tomorrow from Amsterdam's Airport Schiphol.

“They said that because they were responsible for our transport from Germany to Amsterdam but would not offer financial assistance or accommodation or transport until then. We put money together and we’ve all booked ourselves into hotels until Tuesday but many people are using their last few rand and if we don’t get this sorted before Tuesday we are going to be in trouble.” she said.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said on Sunday that he did not know about the incident but added another flight would need to be organised.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said for reparations flights, the airline had issued tickets to passengers based only on the list supplied by Dirco but more passengers arrived who had paid but were not ticketed.

“On Friday before departure, one of the aircraft doors indicated a fault with its emergency escape slide, which is an important functionality for emergency evacuation purposes,” he said.