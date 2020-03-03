SA doctor fighting to end child stunting

Pretoria-born Dr Kopano Matlwa Mabaso, 34, seeks to galvanise South Africa to eliminate malnutrition of foetuses by 2030. In many cases this type of lack of nutrition often results in babies being born with a condition called stunting. “Stunting is when children are short for their age from prolonged malnutrition, so they haven’t received sufficient diet in the womb already before they are born and the earliest of life,” said Dr Mabaso, who leads the Grow Great campaign. She added that they aim to use data to mobilise policy makers, write stories to inspire the public and to support community health workers who provide mom and baby classes to support parents. “The campaign seeks to galvanise South Africa towards a future where no child is unjustly denied the opportunity to reach their full potential,” Dr Mabaso said.

She said the campaign was important because these children are compromised in terms of brain development, with research showing that stunted children are more likely to drop out of school when older.

“They are likely to be unemployed as adults and live in poverty,” Dr Mabaso said. According to studies, one in four of South Africa’s children under the age of five are stunted.

Her campaign received a major boost when American business mogul Bill Gates honoured the doctor recently on his blog when his team visited Grow Great and heard about their work and wanted to learn more about their work.

The health activist said the campaign was inspired by the high levels of stunting in South Africa when compared to the size of the economy.

“This doesn’t make sense. And so, people in academia, statistics and philanthropy space came together and said we need to do something about this and so Grow Great was born.

“I was hired to lead the campaign and, together with our team, developed a strategy and programs that can help towards a zero stunting future,” Dr Mabaso said.

The doctor, who studied at the University of Cape Town and Oxford University, said they aimed to reach a third of pregnant women with two programmes: a social franchises network called Flourish and community health workers currently in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. They have 400 workers who have reached just under 20000 children.

The health activist added that these programmes are their contribution and that stunting needs a whole societal approach.

Dr Mabaso has always had a passion for public health and she feels she was drawn to public health to get to the root cause to make a difference to the children who lacked water and food.

The married mother of two is also an author of three books Coconut, Spilled Milk and Period Pain.