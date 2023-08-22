With South Africa welcoming diverse guests for the 15th BRICS Summit happening at the Sandton Convention Centre from August 22-24, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the demonstration of Ubuntu. Different Heads of State, scores of government representatives, as well as international dignitaries and summit delegates, have already been welcomed.

All eyes are on South Africa for this highly anticipated summit as it will also unpack the group’s foreseeable expansion. Ramaphosa was addressing the nation about South Africa's foreign policy and the #BRICS summit when he touched on the importance of showing Ubuntu. “As the week begins tomorrow, the streets of our country will be hubs of activity as visitors from various countries will be our guests. Let us welcome them and give them the warmth and hospitality that we are known for.

“A number of them may choose to stay for a few days beyond the summit to visit the various beautiful parts of our country. I call on all of us to show them the very best of South African Ubuntu.” He further spoke about how the formation of BRICS plays an important role in the economy. "Together, the members of #BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – make up a quarter of the global economy, they account for a fifth of global trade and are home to more than 40% of the world's population.