SA Fashion Week to showcase Autumn/Winter 2024 collections

Johannesburg - The eagerly awaited SA Fashion Week returns with Autumn/Winter 2024 collections that will be showcased from October 19–22 at the Mall of Africa. Cruz, a popular alcoholic beverage, will once again be at the helm as the sponsor of the illustrious event.

The prelude to SA Fashion Week is always packed with fun-filled activities. Kicking off this year’s activity-filled calendar will be the Cruz Opening Party, where the "Who’s Who" in fashion, influence, and celebrity worlds will be invited to party the night away with decadent Cruz cocktails, a New York-inspired menu, and world-class entertainment. Maisha Mamabolo from Cruz said this season, collaboration, cocktails, and The Cruz Collective remained the driving forces of their endeavours over the week.

"Fashion is about more than clothing. Fashion is about attitude; it creates cultures. Cruz was born from the spirit of New York, so we rally behind all in the pursuit of success as we explore the new age of luxury." SAFW is a bold collaboration between Cruz, a five-times-distilled grain vodka, the fashion-forward people of South Africa, and the country’s most talented designers. "Designers, fashion buyers, consumers, and media from across the continent and beyond will reunite once again to view the new season’s collections of fresh talent from across Africa and even the world."

"We’ll embrace them with complimentary cocktails and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities before their respective shows as they mingle before each distinct exhibition from those gifted with an eye for fashion," said Mamabolo. In April, there were exhilarating trends to watch at South African Fashion Week (SAFW)’s Spring Summer 23 Collections at the Mall of Africa. "We know our consumers are increasingly wanting to express a contemporary, yet uniquely African, fashion identity, and therefore draw enormous reassurance from the prospect of adding many more local success stories like Laduma Ngxokolo's iconic Xhosa-inspired signature to our tenant mix," said Leemisa Tsolo, head of Asset and Property Management—Retail of Attacq Limited, the owners of Mall of Africa.